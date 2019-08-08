Anti-fascism: Activists are not terrorists

We must not allow federal legislation that labels anti-fascists as domestic terror organizations. Fascism is anti-American, and the groups that resist this emerging trend, at great risk of personal harm, are countering violent fascists.

The resisters are not terrorists; they are merely directly countering a threat to America and are not taking action against innocent bystanders for political gain, which is the definition of terrorism.

The legislation introduced by Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, which would label antifa activists as domestic terrorists, is a pro-fascist attempt to silence dissent.

If Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell care about preventing ultra conservatives and fascists from destroying our democracy, they will use all their influence and political capital to stop this legislation.

I’m also discussing this with my children, as a signal: Will America remain a democracy, or become the next axis power? These are our times, and our senators have the power to act. History will remember this.