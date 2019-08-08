Moon landing: Giant leap for mankind overrated

So what if we went to the moon? Fifty years ago we were in the midst of the Vietnam War. I was on a warship in the Tonkin Gulf, and at the time was not impressed.

Fifty years ago people were protesting in earnest for civil rights; they were protesting the war and the leadership in our country. Drug usage was taking hold. Students had been killed on a college campus by our military.

Have times changed for the better? We’ve been at war for at least 28 years with no end in sight and certainly no victory. We still struggle with race relations. Suicides among the young and veterans is rampant. Mass killings are common, as is homelessness.

Even in wealthy countries people are without adequate food, water and basic necessities. People die in this country for need of affordable medications and medical care.

If all the effort, ingenuity and money to put people on the moon had been spent here on Earth, just maybe we would have a better world.