Mass shootings: America strays from moral code

Once again, white, male American terrorists have murdered innocent Americans while their leader, elected by them, points fingers at video games and mental illness.

He refuses to take any responsibility for his vile language against people of color and his need to divide us. He refuses to discuss, as did police at the scene of these shootings, the use of military weaponry and high-capacity gun magazines loaded with hundreds of bullets.

At what point does America realize how very far we have strayed from the code that we stand for? Chanting on command ugly words of “Lock her up” and “send her back” like obedient blind sheep?

Where else is it OK to tell someone who is not white to “go back to where you came from”?

I refuse to pretend this is OK. I refuse to pretend that President Trump alone is the villain. All of those who rabidly embrace the Second Amendment while watching a trip to Walmart become a combat zone slaughter – they are America’s problem.

Our graveyards are full of their sick version of freedom.