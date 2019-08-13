Letters to the Editor
Parking: Round and round we go in Proctor District
Re: “Proposed Proctor site calls for 80 units, 30 parking spaces,” (TNT, 7/7).
If you were able to find a parking spot at the recent Proctor Artist Fair, you were definitely lucky.
The neighborhood doesn’t need another apartment building; it needs a parking garage.
We drove around and around for several blocks and finally gave up and went home.
We feel sorry for the families who live in the Proctor District. It seems the only way you can park at your home is if you never drive on weekends.
Patrica Borell, Tacoma
