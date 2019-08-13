Climate: Inslee presidency could shape Earth’s fate

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Climate change is no longer a hundred years away. It’s here.Twelve years ago we were told we had 10 years to solve it and we’ve hardly started.

Ultimately, the environment is the issue that matters most. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is the only presidential candidate who gets that.

The Earth is the only game in town and saving it will be extraordinarily disruptive and inconvenient, requiring leadership with the kind of in-depth plans and policies that he already has set to go.

An Inslee presidency may be one of our last best shots. Reach out on social media and tell your friends. Tell your enemies. The Russians aren’t apt to support him; it’s up to us.

