Guns: ‘Well regulated’ is key clause to understand

Let’s consider the Second Amendment. It says, “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” These are two clauses in a larger sentence. Precursory to these words it says, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”

Taken as a whole, these four clauses form a sentence and a complete statement of an idea.

Now, a clause is an incomplete concept, a component to a larger thought. Go ask your English teacher about it. Be assured, the writers of the Constitution knew how to write a complete sentence.

So, taken in its entirety, the Second Amendment establishes a right that is defined but limited. The first two clauses clarify a condition (”well regulated”) and states the goal (”security of a free state”).

As a gun owner, I expect regulation to cover the topics of modern life: corporate conduct, labor, environment, transportation, food and public health, criminal and civil beharior – and guns!