Shooters: Stop giving them publicity they crave

I was disappointed to see the TNT publish not just the name but also the picture of the shooter in El Paso. The example provided by the New Zealand president should be adhered to in Tacoma as well: Don’t publish the names nor pictures of mass shooters.

Giving the shooter that kind of publicity only encourages others to follow that example. It’s OK to talk about the event as the terrible tragedy it is, but don’t provide publicity.

Leon Leonard, Puyallup