Roads: More than patch jobs needed in Tacoma

Driving around Tacoma feels as if you are on a deep-sea fishing trip on a very stormy sea and forgot to take some anti-nausea medicine.

It doesn’t matter what kind of car or truck you are driving, the roads feel like a choppy sea on a windy day. They are patched, patched and patched again.

Several streets in the North End, and all the streets behind Jason Lee Middle School, are in horrible shape. I live near North 28th and Cedar streets and I keep hoping for some new blacktop. But all I ever see are more patches.

I wish for smooth paved roads in Tacoma, which would be a huge gift to residents and visitors to our fine city.

