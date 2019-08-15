2020 election: Two questions candidates should answer

Congratulations, Americans. We have 22 Democratic candidate hopefuls who want to help all Americans enjoy their definition of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

To that goal there is a past vice president, seven senators, four congressional people, three governors, three mayors, a couple attorneys, a billionaire and a spiritualist.

They are all avidly campaigning around the country, flying hundreds of thousands of miles and collecting billions of dollars in hopes of directing our lives. And they will continue doing so for the next 17 months or so.

Our very own governor has spent more than a million and a half on security alone. And yet in candidate debates, not one person has raised these questions: Who is doing the job you were elected to do? And could your campaign money and time have been used more wisely to help those you were elected to serve?

