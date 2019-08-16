Wage lawsuit: Putting detainees above soldiers is wrong

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Why does our Washington state attorney general continue to fight for immigrant detainees at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma to receive higher wages than currently paid to the lower enlisted ranks in the U.S. military?

I think our military enlisted men and women deserve more than individuals who have violated current immigration laws.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has many lawsuits pending against the federal government, but none that require it to pay U.S. service members in Washington the state minimum wage.

Kenneth Severe, Lakewood