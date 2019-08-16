Pets: Their carbon footprint is nothing to pooh-pooh

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “UN report: Change land use to avoid a hungry future,” (TNT, 8/9).

This article spoke about the carbon dioxide created by meat-eating people. The biased report neglected to discuss the impact of 163 million U.S. carnivore cats/dogs (pets) on the environment.

According to a UCLA study, Friskies and Fidos annually generate 64 million tons of carbon dioxide – equivalent to 13.6 million cars. This creates 25-30% of the carbon footprint of all meat consumers.

U.S. pets’ meat consumption ranks fifth globally behind the people populations of Russia, Brazil, the U.S. and China. In processing their food, the our cats and dogs exhaust 5.1 million-plus tons of feces annually, as much as 90 million Americans.

By some estimates it’s enough to fill a line of tractor-trailers from Seattle to Boston. Plus, the feline litter would cover 5,000 football fields 10 feet deep.

Coupled with the carbon footprint, between 20-30% of waterborne bacteria comes from the 40% of dog waste not picked up by urban dwellers in watershed areas. Where are the pick-up police when you need them?

States cannot continue poo-pooing this poo-lution problem, and dooty demands they confront this issue.