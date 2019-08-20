Woodstock: Life lessons keep rolling in

Re: “A happy misfit applies lessons in Tacoma,” (TNT 8/18).

The guest columnist reminisces about his Woodstock experiences 50 years ago in upstate New York. He recalls how he and his fellow attendees were glad to get away from the “hopelessly materialistic culture they left behind for three days.”

Not to worry; as they say: Even if you win the rat race, you’re still a rat.

Also, while money can't make you happy, it can make you unhappy in a better part of town.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW