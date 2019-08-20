Israel: Justified in banning two congresswomen

Sometimes the far left’s rhetoric and positions are hard to reconcile.

First we have a fascist group calling themselves Antifa. Now we have two members of Congress who want to destroy Israel, our ally and the only democracy in the Middle East, and Democrats are all aghast because Israel banned them.

Yet the Obama administration denied Michael Ben-Ari, an elected member of the Israel Parliament, a visa to enter the U.S. in 2012.

During the same period they admitted Jew-killers and terrorists, such as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, paymaster of the Munich Olympic terrorist attack. They even allowed him in the White House and there wasn’t a peep from Democrats.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have called those opposing their views racist and bigoted; however, they’ve both made racist and bigoted comments. They weren’t banned because of their religion, sex or ethnicity, but because they’re Israel-hating anarchists.

The hypocrisy of liberal Democrats is so thick you can cut it with a knife.