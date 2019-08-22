Safe spaces: Nazi resistance lesson falls flat

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “There were no ‘safe spaces’ or ‘trigger warnings’ here 75 years ago,” (TNT, 8/14).

This may well be the stupidest thing I have ever read in the opinion section. The entire column reeks of the verbose ramblings of a baby boomer who has lost touch with reality.

The premise boils down to the age-old conservative cop-out: “You have no right to suggest social progress unless you have experienced hardships which, thanks to social progress that has benefited me, no longer exist.”

Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen clearly misunderstands the concepts at hand and believes they are ways for ideologically insecure people to avoid ideas that make them uncomfortable, rather than accommodations for marginalized groups (people who suffer from PTSD, etc.)

Besides this, his argument is hilariously self-defeating. It seems reasonable that being a member of the Polish resistance in 1944 (Thiessen’s go-to hardship) would be very stressful, and that many resisters likely developed PTSD.

Should we accommodate for trauma people suffer while fighting tyranny? And if so, why not accommodate victims of hate crimes or rape?

Or do you literally have to crawl through raw sewage while being shot at by Nazis in order to be valid?