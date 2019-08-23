LNG plant: Fracked gas mustn’t gain foothold here

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Greenland is melting. The Amazon rain forest is on fire. Carbon and methane pollute our air and atmosphere at record levels.

The shipping industry has committed to cleaning up sulfur pollution from bunker oils by January 2020. But the accompanying carbon and methane pollution in fossil fuels is a much greater threat to the planet.

Last year alone saw $91 billion in damages from megastorms and droughts. We must not allow fracked methane gas to grab a foothold in the Puget Sound.

People of faith must stand up and say no to the planned LNG plant at the Port of Tacoma. There’s already too much destruction worldwide for us to sacrifice our neighbors and slow walk the transition to clean energy.

As people of faith we are called to preserve life and God’s creation; to act when others are afraid; to walk the path that leads to life.

Contact Gov. Jay Inslee and ask him to stop this project. Send a comment to publiccomment@pscleanair.org, ask them to deny the permits. Show up Aug. 27 from 2 to 5 or 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Rialto Theater and be heard.