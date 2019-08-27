State parks: Provide more space to RV users

I recently camped at Cape Disappointment State Park, which is set up like several other coastal state parks into circles containing 10 campsites each.

Four of the ten sites in my circle contained yurts, thus reducing available campsites for recreational vehicles users by 40% at a time when RV sales are at an all time high.

The state is right there collecting the 10% sales tax on rigs and pushing camping fees up every year to compensate for inadequate funding for the state parks, so why do they cut back on available RV sites?

If the Parks Department wants to be in the cabin/yurt rental business, how about using some of the vast amount of excess property at these parks to develop new circles just for cabin/yurt rentals and stop taking campsites away from RV’ers who have supported you for years?