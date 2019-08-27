Labels: Whites, straights, Christians aren’t enemies

Re: “Can anger save our country?” (TNT letter, 8/22).

I was extremely saddened by the letter writer’s statement: “How many more families must fear for their lives because they are not white, straight, and Christian?”

This type of rhetoric is dangerous. It puts people into categories – that somehow whites, straights and Christians are bad and dangerous.

I have been following the news, and whites have been gunned down and so have straights. Christians have been gunned down in places of worship. Churches have been burned down.

Be very careful about your anger and your words. It will not save us. Do not lump whole groups of people and label them. That is what the Nazis did. That is what racists do.

This type of anger and this type of looking for someone or some group to blame for our woes is not productive, but will only bring more misery.