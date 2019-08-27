Guns: No place for military rifles on our streets

Re: “Runaway gun violence through ex-Marine’s eyes,” (TNT, 8/11).

In this excellent op-ed column, author Jordan Waits states: “There is no reason that this weapon (the M16), which is literally designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible, should be as accessible as it is to the general public.”

And: “Military-style rifles are not for hunting, they are not toys, and there is no need for them in sport.”

So, when are we, the American people, going to stop being held hostage by the NRA? We “wicked liberals” do not want to take “all” the guns away. Not their hunting rifles or the handguns they own to protect their families.

All we want is to get military guns off the streets. This doesn’t seem to me like an unreasonable request. Military weapons are only for killing human beings, they have no other purpose, period!

In other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, they had one or two horrific killings using these weapons, quickly outlawed their sale and bought back all repeating rifles from people who had already purchased them.

Why couldn’t we do that here? Is that too much to ask? I don’t think so.