Utilities: Wrong to charge fee when it’s not raining

Residential surface water (rain runoff) is not measurable and yet Tacoma Public Utilities is charging each and every household an expensive fixed monthly fee whether it rains or not.

This is a scam that brings TPU a lot of revenue. We the citizens need to pass and enforce a law that prohibits the City of Tacoma and/or TPU from charging for surface water. It is nothing more than abuse by these organizations.

If they refuse to stop, then it is time to call for an immediate recall election of all the county officials involved with starting and enforcing this fee.

Sign me in as one irate bill payer who hates being cheated by local government and public utilities.