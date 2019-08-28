Violence: Video game ban is empty gesture

Re: “Studies find no link between video games and violent behavior,” (TNT, 8/7).

Walmart has announced it is removing signs and displays of violent video games from stores. But as noted in this recent article, multiple experts have determined there is no link to real-life violence.

Unfortunately, our president continues to focus, as he has after other mass killings, on video games as a contributing factor despite evidence to the contrary.

As usual, he doesn't read, consult experts or listen to them before impulsively giving his opinion with no evidence behind it.

Many people will believe him.

The focus should be on gun violence in this country, which is the direct result of our president’s rhetoric and easy access to guns.

If Walmart were really committed to helping the country decrease mass killings, it would stop selling guns instead of bowing to public pressure. As the biggest retail store chain, this would certainly make people think.