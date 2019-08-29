Cultural divide: Why not just split up America?

I recently watched comedian Colin Quinn’s special on CNN, “Red State, Blue State.” He nailed it. He makes the point that no one on either side of the current political/cultural divide in America is even listening anymore to whatever point the other tries to make.

At best, whatever point being made by one side is totally ignored by the other. At worst, it is labeled nonsense/heresy/racist/un-American from across that divide

Quinn suggests it’s time to consider peacefully splitting our nation up as an alternative to an out-and-out civil war. I have to agree. Let the blue state, know-it-all, liberal snobs, have their urban, latte-sipping, vegan, ultra-sensitive enclaves.

Those considered by liberal political correctness to be in that “basket of deplorables” – which include racists, homophobic Christians, hillbillies, rednecks and MAGA hat wearers – can be exiled to all the “fly-over” parts of the country (which for the most part have the military bases and farms).

A mutually imposed quarantine can thereby be established.

Liberals can have socialism, homelessness, crime, total gun control, reparations, higher taxes, free health care, free college education, etc, within their enclaves. The rest of us can just live in peace and tranquility.