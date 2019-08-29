Mutual respect: Don’t let election divide friends

As we approach another election, I am struck by how many of us stand solidly in our passions and beliefs. We have great intentions; we all want the best for our families, our communities, our country and our world.

Like most folks, I enjoy watching or listening to news, sports and entertainment, and I enjoy reading posts on social media. I enjoy casual “bickering” with friends; we like to disagree and debate, in a friendly, jousting way.

But when conversations turn more pointed, our good-natured sparring takes a turn, then begins to polarize and divide us.

This happened in our high school alumni Facebook group just this week. Someone posted a photo of Barack Obama on the left and a photo of Donald Trump on the right. Underneath was written: “The biggest difference in these two men is that Obama has character, while Trump does not.”

I disagreed. I said that each one of us has character based on our life experiences, perceptions, actions and results. I said Obama’s character makes sense in the context of his life experience and upbringing, as does Trump’s.

As we move toward Election Day, let’s build respect. Let’s quit calling each other names.