Guns: Raise hand if you belong to well regulated Militia

Our forefathers obviously had foresight when crafting our Constitution. The second Amendment thereto states: “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

That missive seems fairly simple, right? Perhaps not. Nowhere in that statement does it guarantee the right of everyone to stockpile arms of complex deadly force. Or to misuse same in commission of crimes.

Nor does it state, as some seem to feel the right, to use those guaranteed arms to solve perceived problems or settle arguments. With every right comes responsibility!There are rules for logical behavior in every civilized society.

How many gun-loving NRA types belong to a well regulated Militia? Why do so many feel it is OK to pull a simple sentence from a more complex paragraph and call it done?

