Housing: Tacoma landlords face daunting challenge

Re: “Landlords hammering tenants with new eviction laws that were supposed to protect them,” (TNT, Matt Drisoll column, 8/18).
As a housing provider in Tacoma for over 20 years my role is to keep my customers (tenants) in their homes as long as possible through good service and quality of product.
Retention is the life blood of the rental business; the last thing a landlord wants to do is remove a tenant unless there is a very good reason.
Every month I get calls from tenants who need more time to meet their obligations. The most pragmatic response is to find a way to keep a tenant in their home as long as everyone’s needs are met.
Housing is a unique product because everybody needs it, but some people are not up to the responsibility to live and care for someone else’s home. Have you ever heard someone remark: “I was a landlord once and never again” or “they trashed my house”?
We encounter people with mental problems, substance abuse, disregard for written rules, criminal behavior, gross neglect and abuse of property as well as infrequent rent payments.
Dan White, Fox Island
