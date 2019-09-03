Church: Holy Rosary should be saved like Union Station was

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

“Archbishop says Holy Rosary church will be demolished,” (TNT, 8/25).

One of the few images of Tacoma most seared in my mind from childhood it that of Tacoma’s Holy Rosary Church. Beyond being a landmark, it is a permanent fixture in my heart and mind.

Growing up in Tacoma in the 1980s and seeing many majestic structures falling into dilapidation, I earnestly wished, maybe selfishly, as a young boy that somehow the faded majesty of Tacoma’s many beautiful buildings would be restored and preserved for posterity.

As a man now going into my 40s, I can say with pride that we have accomplished many of these tasks.

One of the most impressive was seeing the dilapidated Union Station, with massive flocks of pigeons flying out of broken windows, renovated into the classy building that now anchors the downtown core.

Tacoma’s citizens have always stepped up to ensure the historical preservation of our city. Holy Rosary Church is no different; she is a prominent piece of our identity.

There will continue to be pieces of our history needing to be restored. We should never relent from doing our duty as Tacomans to preserve our city and our history.