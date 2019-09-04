Letters to the Editor
Gender equity: More than pay at stake for female athletes
We have read much recently about women’s efforts to achieve pay equity in professional soccer and the U.S. women’s national team. The same is needed in professional women’s basketball, with WNBA players earning a fraction of their male counterparts.
The News Tribune regularly provides excellent coverage of the Puget Sound’s football, baseball and soccer teams, usually on the front page of the sports section, but little can be found for our professional basketball team.
The Seattle Storm are the defending national champions and worthy of equal coverage. Parity is not just a paycheck, and it begins with things like media coverage and marketing.
Ken McDouall, Tacoma
