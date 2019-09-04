Gender equity: More than pay at stake for female athletes

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

We have read much recently about women’s efforts to achieve pay equity in professional soccer and the U.S. women’s national team. The same is needed in professional women’s basketball, with WNBA players earning a fraction of their male counterparts.

The News Tribune regularly provides excellent coverage of the Puget Sound’s football, baseball and soccer teams, usually on the front page of the sports section, but little can be found for our professional basketball team.

The Seattle Storm are the defending national champions and worthy of equal coverage. Parity is not just a paycheck, and it begins with things like media coverage and marketing.

Ken McDouall, Tacoma