Holy Rosary Church and its steeple are a Tacoma landmark. So sad that this icon will disappear.

When questioned by a friend in Portland, I said only a miracle will save it and he replied with one word: “McMenamins.”

It’s an idea!

Diana Kuhr, Gig Harbor