Guns: Tacoma violence now garden-variety news

Between July 22 and Aug. 22, the TNT reported at least 12 gun-related incidents, with six deaths including one police-related shooting in the greater Tacoma area.

When will it stop? These incidents are so common that they are now trivial items inside the paper. This used to be a major community news concern.

Unless we can recover to once again become a caring community, the situation will only get worse.

Gun violence is a local and national disease. The Parkland, Florida school shooting survivors have a good solution with an ambitious gun-control program (TNT, 8/22), and at least one Tacoma City Council member, Ryan Mello, is on the right track with his gun and ammunition tax proposal (TNT, 8/24).

Unfortunately our state and congressional leaders get all tripped up balancing the Second Amendment and public safety. In 1787 when the Constitution was signed and in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was advanced, the primary weapons were muskets and flintlock pistols, not assault style weapons with high capacity magazines.

Maybe when we come to our senses the legislators will follow. When it looks like a groundswell they’ll be out in front like a parade. It’s time to lead.