Division: Trump not alone in spewing rhetoric

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Religious women plead for Trump’s better angels,” (TNT letter, 8/31).

I was encouraged when I first viewed the letter from the Catholic sister concerning her plea for ending divisive rhetoric. However, as I read past the first paragraph, it became more of a political than a philosophical plea.

All the comments are directed solely at President Trump, requesting him to end his rhetoric that fuels intolerance, fear and hatred that has no place in our democracy. She and 662 other leaders of her organization signed a letter beseeching the president to end his language. She stated that she joins 35,000 sisters in this end.

Surely out of this number there are some sisters who realize it takes more than one voice to bring harmony! However, nowhere in her letter does she implore all parties using such language to cease and desist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I am completely in agreement with the letter writer that we badly need harmony. But until we are united in the knowledge that divisive rhetoric is coming out of many mouths and stop placing the blame on one political target, it will never end.