Climate change: Super-sizing national debt not the answer

Re: “Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change, (TNT, 9/4).

The solution to the climate crisis is not more government, but more presence.

Why is the Democratic answer always the same: spending trillions we don’t have to create more federal bureaucracy? We need a whole new way to conceive of climate action.

Today we live in each others’ back yard. When I throw something away, where is “away”? It’s your home, your water, your air.

The solution isn’t trillions of dollars, but trillions of small deeds. Extend common courtesy to all creatures. Don’t use plastic. Don’t use Round-Up. Don’t eat beef. Plant a tree. Plant another tree.

Walk. Saunter. Breathe. Fund parks. Invest in local green businesses and organic farms. Unleash the creativity of entrepreneurs in a renaissance of small energy companies for solar, wind, bio-fuels and other renewables.

Super-sizing the national debt to expand our almighty state is just another form of waste. Green entrepreneurs may be our most precious natural resources. The most effective action is small and local.

YOU are the solution to the crisis. Walk gently on the earth, right here and now.