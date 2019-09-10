Democrats: Double standard goes back many years

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Since the phony Russian collusion narrative and baseless obstruction of justice accusations fell apart, the Democrats have turned to their usual false attacks: that President Trump is a racist and a white supremacist, he’s dividing the country and should be impeached.

Are sour grapes and hating Trump grounds for impeachment? Trump hasn’t committed a crime let alone high crimes and misdemeanors.

In 2000, the Democrats called George Bush stupid, a moron and a racist; Hillary Clinton said Bush was selected not elected. Was that divisive?

In 2008, John McCain, an American hero, was called a racist and shamelessly compared to segregationist George Wallace. How low can moral values go?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And the Democrats talk about Trump. Please. They have been playing the race card for years, and the liberal media have stood virtually silent. Trump has pushed back with a vengeance on all the name-calling and the Democrats have been whining about it ever since.

Now they are trying to tie Trump to the recent shootings. Good grief. What’s next?

Character issues, lying under oath, obstruction of justice, sexual misconduct before and while president, lying to avoid military service? You mean Bill Clinton.