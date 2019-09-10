Congress: Throw lifeline to hard-working families

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

I would like to give a big thank you to U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer for hosting town halls around his district during the August congressional recess. I attended the event in Westport on Aug. 26, and it was refreshing to hear how he is engaging in bipartisan work to fix Congress, strengthen democracy and improve the economy for the district he serves.

Given the comments Kilmer made during the town hall, I urge him to consider co-sponsoring H.R.3157 - Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019, which provides increases for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

These programs are pro-work, pro-family financial lifelines for people working in low-wage jobs. Together, they lift over 8 million Americans above the poverty line. Expanding them would ensure our tax code supports workers and families struggling to make ends meet.

Jennie Vano, Fircrest