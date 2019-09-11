LNG plant: Why build in earthquake risk area?

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

It appears that Puget Sound Energy’s new liquefied natural gas storage facility is being built on the Tacoma earthquake fault that runs under the Tideflats.

According to National Fire Protection Association standards, LNG facilities cannot be located in seismic areas.

So how is it legal or safe for the people of Tacoma to allow this refinery and 8-million gallon storage tank to be built at a location on or adjacent to an earthquake fault?

Ron Morrison, Tacoma