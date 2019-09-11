Medicare for All: Why no support from Heck, Kilmer?

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

While the Affordable Care Act made some important progress on healthcare, too many are still left behind by skyrocketing premiums and deductibles, or remain hostage to the price gouging of the pharmaceutical industry.

H.R. 1384, the Medicare for All Act, guarantees comprehensive healthcare to all, without the premiums, co-pays and deductibles that cause 32% of Americans to skip taking prescribed medications.

While the majority of Democrats in the House have co-sponsored the Medicare for All Act, local Reps. Denny Heck and Derek Kilmer continue to refuse to do so, despite popular support for the bill among voters, and desperate need in our community.

It’s time Kilmer and Heck started prioritizing the needs of real people and patients over corporate donors in big pharma and the insurance industry.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This isn’t the time for more complicated incremental approaches that leave the structure of our profit-driven system untouched. We need Medicare for All now and representatives willing to take action.