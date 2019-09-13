Animal cruelty: Caution warranted when puppy shopping

September is Puppy Mill Awareness Month, and I want to educate my fellow neighbors about this cruel industry.

Puppy mills are breeding facilities that often house hundreds of adult breeding dogs who live their entire lives in wire kennels without healthy food, clean water and decent vet care. These dogs exist to produce puppies, but never get their own loving families.

Puppy mills often sell to pet stores, through newspaper ads or websites. Our state alone has four puppy mills and 11 pet stores selling puppies. One of these stores is in Puyallup and has had weekly protests for the past 10 months.

As a society, it is up to us to put an end to this cruelty. You can avoid puppy mills by not purchasing puppies in pet stores or by meeting the parents of your new puppy before you buy.

The best way to avoid supporting this industry, however, is by adopting your best friend from a rescue or shelter.

For more information on puppy mills, please visit bailingoutbenji.com and help us create a more humane world for companion animals.