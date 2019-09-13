War on terror: Haven’t we had enough revenge by now?

On Sept. 11, 2019, President Trump said that if anyone attacked America again they would experience a retaliatory action the likes of which they could not imagine.

Eighteen years earlier, President George W. Bush said: “We will pursue the people who attacked America and any country that harbors them” and settle the score.

That, of course, has resulted in our being at war for at least 16 years. In that time we have killed Saddam Hussein, Osama Bin Laden and countless others – and yet this endless and unwinnable war continues.

Haven’t we had our revenge? Or could it be that there are other reasons for our continued military presence in the Middle East?

Like oil, for instance.