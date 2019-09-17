Puyallup Fair: Kindness of workers shines brightly

Last week my wife brought our adult daughter with autism to the Washington State Fair. Many kind people waited as my daughter struggled to get on and off the rides.

My wife and daughter go to the fair every year, and every year they are met with workers who are helpful and kind.

This year was unusually tough because she seemed to get stuck and couldn’t get on or off easily. But every ride she took was met with operators being so very patient.

It’s these little things in life that people do, showing true kindness and support to someone they don’t know, that really matters. God bless all of you.

