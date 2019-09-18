Health care: Local congressmen too timid on reform

I was disappointed to learn that neither of our Tacoma area U.S. Reps, Derek Kilmer and Denny Heck, have signed on as co-sponsors of the Medicare for All legislation sponsored by their fellow Washington state Democrat, Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

It seems to me that neither of them has read the bill, judging by their uninformed comments at local town hall events.

While Obamacare was a step in the right direction, it falls short in many respects; it does not cover everyone, co-pays are required and it leaves us to the discretion of the private insurance industries.

We need to borrow a page from our neighbor to the north – Canada.

