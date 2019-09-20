Flag: Hong Kong activists can teach us something

As an American and ex-Marine, it was inspiring to see U.S. flags being carried by Chinese citizens in Hong Kong as they demonstrated to remain free of a corrupt Chinese government.

These citizens were aware of the massacre of Chinese youth in Tiannamen Square 30 years ago. They were fighting for their freedom and knew their lives were in jeopardy.

The America represented by our flag is the only country that most of the world wants to emulate. And in countries ruled by a dictator, torture or death is the fate of those who revolt.

There is a small group of people in America who do not respect their own flag and heritage. Their demands are mostly selfish, but the media usually gives them sympathetic publicity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The U.S. is not perfect, but the world has never seen a more robust and tolerant civilization, which our citizens have crafted and died for over several centuries.

Let us work for a better country without insulting our flag and heritage.