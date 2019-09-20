Letters to the Editor
Election: Puyallup incumbent ducks public appearances
Dean Johnson, currently running for reelection for the at large position on Puyallup City Council, has passed on attending two important political forums.
The first one was the Chamber of Commerce forum and the latest one was the affordable housing forum held at the Puyallup Activity Center.
For a candidate to deliberately avoid attending these forums, where the public has a chance to ask questions and challenge a candidate, is unfair to citizens.
We are asked to make important decisions regarding city government, and voters need all the information they can get to make their vote count.
Dean Johnson needs to be held accountable for not attending forums. Voters can do that when they receive their ballot for the November election.
Laurie Pugh, Puyallup
