Whistleblower: Democrats engaged in devious tricks

I watched the entire House Intelligence Committee hearing regarding the whistleblower and President Trump’s alleged attempt to abuse his power in his telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

I was absolutely appalled at Rep. Adam Schiff’s reading of what he pretended was the transcript of the president’s call. It was a dishonest and devious trick, unbecoming a member of Congress.

Schiff should be removed as chairman of the Intelligence Committee for such behavior. We, the American people, expect more from our representatives.

If the public believes that Trump should be impeached, we will have the opportunity to express our views in the coming election. Until then, the Democrats should get on with what we elected them to do: legislate.

