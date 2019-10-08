LNG plant: Build it to diversify county tax base

SHARE COPY LINK

The consensus in the shipping industry is that liquefied natural gas will be the fuel for the next several decades. Any port not supporting this infrastructure will likely lose considerable market share.

Those in Western Washington opposed to the ongoing construction of the LNG plant at the Port of Tacoma ultimately find it desirable to further reduce economic growth in Pierce County and Tacoma.

We need to support the expansion and viability of the Port, especially considering Pierce County is heavily reliant on property taxes.

Diversify our revenue, expand our economy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW