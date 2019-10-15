Kavanaugh: Will accusers ever be held accountable?

A year ago a good man was vilified for political reasons. I am speaking of Supreme Court Justice (then nominee) Brett Kavanaugh. Democrats put him and his family under attack with no proof whatsoever.

Members of the Senate referred four accusers to the Justice Department on criminal charges. To date, nothing has been done. Yes, this is, as some would say, old news. Well, it is old news waiting for action from the Justice Department.

Kavanaugh still faces accusations from those who are determined to ruin his good name. The swamp is still waiting to be drained.

Billie Jean Tilstra, Puyallup