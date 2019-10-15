Kurds: Trump stabs their backs and ignores history

Syrian Kurds were our courageous allies in driving out ISIS from northern Syria. President Trump has stabbed them in the back.

Trump’s OK to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to invade the Syrian Kurdish areas ignores Turkey’s hatred and persecution of Kurds, dating back at least to the 1920s.

In recent years, every organization concerned with human rights has documented the Turkish army’s attacks on Turkish Kurds, bombing residential areas and cutting off water and electricity in Kurdish towns like Sur and Czisre. You can see the destruction on YouTube.

The president’s claim that the U.S. can destroy Turkey’s economy if Erdogan doesn’t act rationally is ridiculous. That won’t bring back to life the Kurdish civilians already killed by the Turkish invasion.

Erdogan’s political allies regard him as the caliph who will resurrect the Muslim empire. For shame!