Impeachment: One-sided inquiry lacks credibility

The Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump since he was elected.

First, the American people had to suffer through the Russian hoax and phony obstruction-of-justice charges. Now, a whistleblower has accused Trump of a “quid pro quo” during his July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House released a transcript of the call, which totally debunked the accusation, and Zelensky didn’t even know Trump placed the military aid on hold.

The whistleblower has been identified by an inside source as a career CIA analyst and registered Democrat with professional ties to Joe Biden. Blatant bias. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry before seeing the transcript, showing this is all about politics.

Trump hasn’t committed an impeachable offense. The framers knew the seriousness of impeachment and wanted it to be a fair and open process. Pelosi changed the House rules and disregarded procedural safeguards followed in the past.

This one-sided inquiry is being held in secrecy and orchestrated by Congressman Adam Schiff, who repeatedly lied to us during the Russian probe. This inquiry is steeped in partisanship.