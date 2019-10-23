Election: Keating will stand up to Tacoma school bullies

One of the biggest concerns parents have about our schools is bullying. Although Tacoma Public Schools has prioritized bullying prevention, it continues. That’s one of the reasons I support Lisa Keating for School Board.

Lisa has spent years developing effective programs to combat harassment, intimidation and bullying in schools. That hands-on experience will be a tremendous asset to our schools, students and school board.

The challenges faced by students today are different from what I might have seen 40 years ago. We need board members who are compassionate, committed and comfortable addressing current issues and ensuring our students can learn in safe, inclusive environments.

Evelyn Fielding Lopez, Tacoma

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW