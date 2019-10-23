Initiative 976: Emotional appeal by opponents falls short

I am dismayed at the TV commercials attempting to solicit the public’s “no” vote on Initiative 976 (the $30 car tabs measure), which should be for reasons of logic rather than sensational presentations regarding the collapse of the Skagit River bridge in 2013.

That bridge would likely still be there today, doing the job for which it was designed, if not for an overweight, over-height semitruck traveling at excessive speed for the conditions, whose load caught the upper crossbar and pulled the north end of the bridge off its foundation, causing a domino-effect failure.

This commercial is simply an anti-Tim Eyman political ploy.

So go ahead and vote “yes” or vote “no” on I-976, but do it for economic logic and common sense reasons – not as an emotional response.

Rodger A. Hartley, Tacoma