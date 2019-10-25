Impeachment: Secrecy fears overblown; give it time

Re: “One-sided impeachment inquiry lacks credibility,” (TNT letter, 10/17).

The letter writer ignores one very basic fact: All the subjects of the House investigation were referred to the Department of Justice for investigation. Attorney General William Barr refused to investigate even one of them.

Therefore the House decided to investigate and, because of rules of strict confidentiality, which would have applied had Barr allowed them, the House is following those rules.

Republicans were in the hearings and had ample opportunity to talk and ask questions; therefore, the alleged “secrecy” is not true. The facts will speak for themselves, and everyone will hear them at the impeachment hearing.

If the letter writer still insists afterwards that there is no validity, it will be evident. That is a “fair and open process.”