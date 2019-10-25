Letters to the Editor
Impeachment: Democrat narrative has air of hypocrisy
The economy’s strong, unemployment’s low and liberal Democrats remind me of a bunch of flies around a picnic spewing their impeachment narrative.
They have no basis for impeaching Trump, and the things they are accusing him of they are more than guilty of themselves: soliciting input from foreign governments to use against their political opponents.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder wants to claim AG William Barr has a political bias, yet Holder himself has said he was President Obama’s “wing man.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reed says he’s disappointed in the posture the Republican-controlled Senate has taken, yet Reed is the one who implemented the nuclear option limiting the ability to filibuster.
Rather than a formal impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has imitated a partisan fishing expedition by ignoring precedent and not taking a floor vote.
Democrats believe they can remove Trump by driving a false narrative with an accommodating media rather than exposing impeachable offenses. Time will tell, but I think not.
Hank Harwell, Browns Point
