Impeachment: Democrat narrative has air of hypocrisy

The economy’s strong, unemployment’s low and liberal Democrats remind me of a bunch of flies around a picnic spewing their impeachment narrative.

They have no basis for impeaching Trump, and the things they are accusing him of they are more than guilty of themselves: soliciting input from foreign governments to use against their political opponents.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder wants to claim AG William Barr has a political bias, yet Holder himself has said he was President Obama’s “wing man.”

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reed says he’s disappointed in the posture the Republican-controlled Senate has taken, yet Reed is the one who implemented the nuclear option limiting the ability to filibuster.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rather than a formal impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has imitated a partisan fishing expedition by ignoring precedent and not taking a floor vote.

Democrats believe they can remove Trump by driving a false narrative with an accommodating media rather than exposing impeachable offenses. Time will tell, but I think not.