Taxes: Eyman is needed to check government greed

Re: “Don’t bite on Eyman’s 12 advisory votes,” (TNT, 10/25).

This latest TNT Editorial Board epistle missile attacking Tim Eyman proves the paper has joined The Seattle Times in excoriating the Mukilteo mischief-maker. The editorial even encourages a senseless non-vote on 12 money issues.

Also, the relentless barrage of television attack ads by unions and state employee groups demonstrates their willingness to destroy and prevent this political Phoenix from rising again to challenge Democrats’ iron grip on budgets in Olympia.

Then there’s state Attorney General Bob “I’ll take the country back one lawsuit at a time” Ferguson, who has filed a near million-dollar suit against Eyman. He wants to grind the guy under his boot heel of litigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Look at the voting records of legislators. Witness their voting patterns on budgets. Fact: The $30 tabs issue passed by public vote and the Dem Legislature wants to override it.

Washington’s recent 13.5-percent increase in revenue due to a strong economy isn’t enough; a state income tax is in the works.

That’s why a Tim Eyman exists and hopefully will continue to do so.

Shame on the TNT and unions for ad hominen attacks on a private citizen who challenges their avariciousness.

George Terhaar, Enumclaw